Andrew Selby: Welsh boxer to face Julio Cesar Martinez Aguila in WBC eliminator

Andrew Selby won European Championship gold medals in 2011 and 2013 as an amateur

Andrew Selby will travel to Mexico in March to fight Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar in a final eliminator for the WBC flyweight title.

Selby, 30, is undefeated in 11 professional fights, having competed for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

The winner of the 23 March contest will become the mandatory challenger for the title.

Britain's Charlie Edwards holds the WBC belt and defends it against Angel Moreno, also on 23 March, in London.

Selby returned to the ring in October 2018 after over a year out with a second-round stoppage win against Adam Yahaya in Newport.

The brother of former featherweight world champion Lee, Selby had been stripped of his licence after a tumultuous period in his life.