Nicola Adams: Injured British boxer postpones Arely Mucino fight

Nicola Adams' first shot at a world title against Mexico's Arely Mucino has been postponed because of injury.

The British two-time Olympic champion was due to challenge for the WBO world flyweight title at London's Royal Albert Hall on 8 March.

But a statement from promoter Frank Warren said Adams had "picked up an injury during her preparations".

"The world title bout will now be rescheduled to take place later in the year," the statement added.

More to follow.