Gervonta Davis knocks our Hugo Ruiz in first round to retain title

  • From the section Boxing
Davis (left), with promoter Jim Watson
Davis (left), with promoter Jim Watson, showed his support for arrested rapper 21 Savage after winning the fight

Unbeaten Gervonta Davis retained his WBA super-featherweight belt with a first-round knockout of former champion Hugo Ruiz in California.

It was a 12th straight win by knockout for American Davis and his 20th win inside the distance from 21 fights.

Referee Jack Reiss called a stop to the fight after two minutes and 59 seconds following a late-round bombardment which floored the Mexican veteran.

"I just wanted to put on a great performance," the 24-year-old said.

Ruiz had stepped in as a late replacement after Davis' original opponent, three-division champion Abner Mares, withdrew last month after suffering an eye injury.

Following the fight, Davis sported a T-shirt in the ring showing his support for rapper 21 Savage - the British citizen has been detained by US immigration officials who say he arrived in the country as a child and failed to leave when his visa expired.

Elsewhere, Ruiz's compatriot Rey Vargas successfully defended his WBC world super-bantamweight title against Venezuela's Franklin Manzanilla, while Alberto Machado of Puerto Rico lost his WBA secondary super-featherweight belt to American Andrew Cancio.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you