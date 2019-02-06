Anthony Joshua: Heavyweight close to deal for "iconic" New York fight, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua last fought at Wembley in September 2018 when he defeated Alexander Povetkin to retain his world titles

Anthony Joshua will get the chance to create an "iconic moment" in New York as a deal to fight Jarrell Miller draws closer, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The unified world champion was due to fight at Wembley on 13 April but the date will almost certainly be scrapped.

Instead, Hearn says facing New Yorker Miller at Madison Square Garden on 1 or 8 June is "likely".

"I really believe it will be a major moment for Joshua's career," Hearn told BBC Sport.

"Legacy is about creating ionic moments and Joshua in New York is an iconic moment.

"He is going to go there and completely turn the US boxing scene on its head as they are going to see a real star."

Taking an unforeseen opportunity

Any bout at Madison Square Garden will see Joshua follow in the footsteps of fellow heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Lennox Lewis in headlining at the prestigious arena.

Hearn says he is in "deep negotiations" with Miller but admitted the bout was "not the intention" several months ago. Some fans have already criticised the move.

December's draw between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is set to lead to a rematch, consequently tying up two opponents who would have inevitably created a buzz among fans of the sport had they agreed to face Joshua at Wembley on 13 April.

Hearn concedes Fury and Wilder likely have bigger profiles in the US market after their Los Angeles contest but said he is "excited" about the opportunity which has now "presented itself".

"Right now we have got our heads around this happening," Hearn told BBC Radio 5 live.

"For many years people have said AJ needed to fight in the US.

"He definitely needs to build his profile in the US but knowing how he looks, behaves and fights he will be a superstar in America.

"We are not done with a deal yet but there is a strong chance."

Joshua's Hatton-esque weekend

Like Joshua, Miller (left) has an unbeaten professional record

Miller, 30, has 23 wins and a draw to his name but has never met anyone of Joshua's pedigree.

The pair have exchanged heated words at a news conference in the past and a rivalry will almost certainly become clear during build-up to the likely fight.

Hearn admitted he is aware some fans have started doubting IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua based on a lack of any Wilder or Fury contest on his resume.

He called for patience and believes such fights will happen, while stating the June fixture with Miller will "not just" be about the contest.

"I want to create a weekend for British fight fans on a car stacked with British names to create that mad atmosphere we got with the likes of Ricky Hatton fighting in America," added Hearn.

"Joshua's fan base is different to Hatton's but this is New York, in the summer and we want to create something really special."