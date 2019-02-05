Josh Warrington to face Kid Galahad in defence of IBF world featherweight title

Josh Warrington extended his unbeaten record that now spans 28 fights with a unanimous points win over Carl Frampton

Josh Warrington is set to defend his IBF world featherweight title against mandatory challenger Kid Galahad.

Warrington, 28, was considering giving up his title to pursue fights in the United States but looks set to defend on home soil after promoter Frank Warren won a purse bid for the bout.

The Leeds fighter had been linked with a unification bout against one of the division's other belt holders but will instead fight Sheffield's Galahad.

A date or venue is yet to be confirmed.

Warrington successfully defended his title against Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton in December in one of the fights of 2018 which extended his unbeaten record to 28 wins from 28 fights.

Promoter Warren described the bout as "the best I have ever seen" and it followed another impressive victory over Lee Selby - who has been sparring with Galahad - earlier in 2018 that saw Warrington gain the world title.

Galahad, 28, is also unbeaten in 26 fights and earned his place as the mandatory challenger by beating Toka Kahn Clary in October.

Galahad, who was born in Qatar but moved to the UK as a child, was given a two-year doping ban in 2016 which was later cut by six months.

Analysis

Luke Reddy, BBC Sport:

Warrington has drawn comparisons to former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton due to the passionate support he receives from his home city.

He had made no secret of his desire to follow in Hatton's footsteps by taking fans to Las Vegas for fights with stellar names in the division.

But having patiently campaigned to claim a world title - the fights against Selby and Frampton saw him ranked as the British fighter of 2018 by pundits within the sport - it now appears he will not give up the title he worked for.