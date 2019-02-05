Josh Taylor can be super-lightweight superstar - Shane McGuigan

Josh Taylor retained his WBC Silver super-lightweight title in November

"No nonsense" Josh Taylor can embrace the media spotlight and become a "superstar" in his division, says coach Shane McGuigan.

The unbeaten Scotsman, 28, faces IBF super-lightweight champion Ivan Baranchyk in May in the World Boxing Super Series semi-finals.

"Boxing sells itself," McGuigan told BBC Radio 5 live's Boxing with Costello & Bunce.

"Once you're in really exciting fights, people want to see it."

A Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Taylor has won 12 of his 14 fights by knockout since turning professional in 2015.

"He loves to let his fists do the talking," said McGuigan. "You're going to see the best of Josh Taylor and his personality coming out whenever he's in against people that want to take his head off. He's a hard bloke, he's a real tough guy, he's no nonsense.

"He's got the ability to become a superstar in his division and also in Britain.

"He respects that [the media] is a big side of boxing and now that the standard of fights is going up and his brand is going up he's going to have to put time into that.

"Carl Froch wasn't recognised for a long period of time, until the end of his career, so was Joe Calzaghe.

"Joe Calzaghe never spoke in front of a camera; very, very quiet but his boxing, in the end, prevailed and someone like Josh Taylor, if we can bring that out of him a little bit sooner, then that'll be better for us.

"These are the fights that will make him a household name. Keeping the momentum is key."