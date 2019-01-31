Anthony Joshua: Unified world heavyweight champion 'likely' to scrap April bout

Anthony Joshua last fought at Wembley in September 2018 when he defeated Alexander Povetkin to retain his world titles

Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is "very likely" to scrap his 13 April date at Wembley Stadium, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua, 29, signed a two-date agreement to fight at the national stadium, with the first being his 22 September win over Alexander Povetkin.

Hearn says a fight with Dillian Whyte in the UK or American Jarrell Miller in New York is set be Joshua's next test.

"The main thing is it looks like 13 April is unlikely," said Hearn.

"I think Dillian thinks, for a fight like that, he'd want a bit more time.

"So, if we do the Whyte fight, I think we move it to May or June anyway.

"But the Jarrell Miller fight is very close for June at Madison Square Garden."

Hearn told IFL TV the Wembley date was "not 100%" off but scrapping it looks "very likely".

Should a rematch with Whyte - beaten by Joshua in 2015 - go ahead in the summer, another UK stadium would be sought with Hearn saying Wembley would not be part of the equation again this year.

Whyte, 30, made public his frustration at the initial financial offer to take the fight, but has since been offered improved terms.

BBC Sport understands Miller is the more likely candidate to face the IBF, WBA and WBO world champion next as he would provide a gateway into a new market by giving Joshua the opportunity for his first bout in the US.

Miller, 30, hails from New York and has 23 wins and a draw on his 24-fight record.

While Hearn made offers to WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Britain's Tyson Fury as prospective opponents for Joshua at Wembley, the nature of the 1 December draw between the pair means it is almost certain they will meet again in a rematch first.

Their enthralling Los Angeles contest created a public clamour for a second bout, restricting Joshua's options, despite him holding three of the four major world belts.