Steven Ward: Belfast light-heavyweight added to Conrad Cummings undercard

Steven Ward won the BUI Celtic light-heavyweight title by defeating Steve Collins Jnr last August

Undefeated light-heavyweight Steven Ward will make his 10th professional appearance on the undercard to Conrad Cummings' European title defence.

Ward has been added to the bill for the 29 March fight night at Ulster Hall.

The Belfast boxer, 28, is preparing for his first fight of 2019 after sustaining facial injuries during his win over Rolando Paredes in October.

"I'm 100% now and I'm looking forward to getting back in there. I learned a lot in that last fight," said Ward.

"There's nothing like fighting in your home city. Everyone knows it. To fight in the Ulster Hall is amazing. I fought there as a kid but to have a professional show in there is phenomenal. It's right in the city centre.

"This place oozes boxing history. Years and years and years ago, I have memories of going and watching boxing there as a kid. Now for me to be boxing in there myself is an absolute honour. It's a beautiful place."

Cummings will defend his WBO European middleweight belt against Dublin's Luke Keeler in a repeat of their April 2018 meeting, which Keeler won by unanimous decision before he was forced to vacate the title because of injury.