Joe Joyce to face former world heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne

Joe Joyce has won all seven of his professional fights

Britain's Joe Joyce will fight former world heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne on Saturday, 23 February.

The bout will take place on the undercard of James DeGale's fight with Chris Eubank Jnr at London's O2 Arena.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallist and former Commonwealth Games champion, 33, has won each of his seven professional fights inside the distance.

"See you in February, London. I'm coming home," said Joyce, whose last two victories came in North America.

Stiverne, 40, is expected to be Joyce's toughest opponent so far.

He held the WBC title from 2014-2015 and has only been beaten three times in a 29-fight career, with two of those losses coming in world title fights against Deontay Wilder.