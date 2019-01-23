Michael Conlan: Belfast featherweight to fight Ruben Garcia Hernandez in New York in March

Conlan won his first professional belt in December by beating Jason Cunningham at Manchester Arena

Undefeated Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan will face Mexican Ruben Garcia Hernandez at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick's Day.

Conlan is set to headline the iconic venue's Theatre for the third time.

Garcia Hernandez has won 24 of his 29 professional bouts, with his last defeat coming against former four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire in September 2017.

Former world amateur champion Conlan debuted in New York two years ago

Having turned professional in 2010 Garcia Hernandez, 25, went undefeated through his first 15 fights.

Conlan, a former Olympic bronze medallist, collected his first professional belt last month when he defeated Jason Cunningham to claim the vacant WBO inter-continental featherweight title in Manchester.

After the Garcia Hernandez fight it is likely that Conlan will return to his native west Belfast to headline a show at this year's Féile an Phobail.

Russian Vladamir Nikitin, who like Conlan is signed to US promoter Top Rank, has been identified as the preferred opponent for the summer bout.

Conlan has been consistently voiced his desire to take on the Russian following his controversial exit from the 2016 Olympics at the hands of Nikitin.