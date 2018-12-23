Carl Frampton not ready to make a hasty decision on his boxing future

Josh Warrington rocked Carl Frampton during a frenetic opening two rounds at Manchester Arena

Carl Frampton will not rush into making a decision over his future following his defeat by Josh Warrington in a memorable IBF featherweight world title fight in Manchester.

In the ring after the unanimous points loss, the Belfast fighter hinted he will consider the option of retirement but first plans to "forget about boxing" for a couple of weeks at least.

Having stated in the pre-fight build up that he would take a "big fights or no fights" approach to the remainder of his career, Frampton, 31, is left to ponder his next move.

"I don't even want to think about boxing for a while," he said.

"I just want to go home and see my kids and we will see. I do not know what I am going to do."

Outfought and outboxed

Fans at Manchester Arena were treated to a main event almost certain to be under consideration for fight-of-the-year, with Warrington's outstanding start setting the tone for the bout.

"The better man won and that is it. He outfought me and outboxed me," conceded Frampton, who sustained a cut under his left eye in the opening rounds.

The undefeated Englishman caught Frampton off guard with a relentless flurry of punches in the first two rounds, eventually sending the former two-weight world champion staggering across the ring.

"The way the first two rounds went set the pace for the fight and changed how everything was happening," Frampton said.

"I feel like I did well enough to steal a few rounds and come back into it but he won the fight fair and square."

Having lost the WBA belt to Leo Santa Cruz in January 2017, Frampton fought three times in the following 20 months to set-up the world title shot with Warrington but succumbed to only a second loss in his 28-fight career.

While Warrington now looks set for a unification bout, Frampton would likely have to earn the right to contest another world title bout and when asked if he was considering his future, the featherweight replied "not right now."

"I will make a conscious decision soon," he added.

"Let me get Christmas out of the road and the New Year and then I will make a conscious decision as to what I am going to do."

Frampton recovered from a poor start to force the contest in the middle rounds

Analysis

BBC boxing correspondent Mike Costello speaking on Saturday night

Frampton competed at an elite level tonight but the question is how much has that taken out of him?

He's lost a world title before and knows how tough it is to climb back and drag yourself to the gym. He has to ask himself that question because the desire to fight is like elastic in your socks, once you've lost it, you can't get it back.

The plan was definitely to apply controlled pressure because he felt he had the greater strength in those exchanges. But the way Warrington closed the gap between him and Frampton in those exchanges was key in the fight.

It's very high among the best fights I've covered at ringside.