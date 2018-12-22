Josh Warrington beats Carl Frampton to retain IBF world featherweight title

Josh Warrington extended his unbeaten record that now spans 28 fights with a unanimous points win over Carl Frampton

Josh Warrington retained his IBF featherweight world title as a blistering start set up a unanimous points win over Carl Frampton in a fight of the year contender in Manchester.

Captivating from start to finish, the Englishman's staggering work-rate laid the platform for a hugely impressive win - his 28th in succession.

Having narrowly avoided being dropped in the opening round, Frampton fought gallantly with wonderful shot selection to tighten up the contest in the middle rounds.

However, the Northern Irishman could not reverse the damage sufficiently as he slid to defeat in a world title fight for the second time.

Warrington now looks set for a unification bout against one of the division's other belt holders, with WBO champion Oscar Valdez his most likely opponent.

The bout was scored 116-113 on two of the judges' scorecards, with the other awarding Warrington a 116-112 win.

Warrington again defies bookmakers

The styles of the fighters pointed to this being a classic featherweight contest, and so it proved, with both men backed by raucous support to create a memorable night.

Warrington seized the belt with a wonderful display of front-foot boxing against Lee Selby in May, but still few could have anticipated the incredible onslaught he produced in the opening two rounds, twice rocking Frampton with a terrific flurry of shots.

Frampton, having sustained a cut under the left eye, worked his way back into the fight and landed several neat hooks but it was the champion who continued to produce the more eye-catching combinations.

Little separated the pair from the third round onwards, with Warrington remarkably catching a second wind in the eighth to stop Frampton seizing the momentum in the crucial final rounds.

What next for Warrington and Frampton?

Given the absorbing nature of the contest, one could be forgiven for pleading the case for a rematch. However, Warrington will rightfully have the opportunity to unify as he once again showed he is more than worthy of his world champion status in one of boxing's most competitive divisions.

Should Valdez come through his title defence next month, the undefeated Mexican is his most likely opponent and had already signalled he wanted to face the winner of this fight.

For Frampton, the loss is a severe blow to his desire to meet WBA champion Leo Santa Cruz for a third time, with the 31-year-old hinting he will consider his future in professional boxing.

Having lost the belt to Santa Cruz in January 2017, the Belfast man has spent the past two years plotting a path back to the top of the division and eventually landed his world title shot in his fourth fight with new trainer Jamie Moore.

More to follow.