Dillian Whyte knocks out Dereck Chisora in gruelling heavyweight contest

Whyte boxed patiently under pressure and found a late knockout

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte delivered a brutal 11th-round knockout of Dereck Chisora to maintain hope of facing world champion Anthony Joshua.

In an intense rematch, Chisora brought constant pressure and was up on two of the three cards when he was stopped.

But the 34-year-old left himself exposed to a crushing left to the jaw that put him on the canvas in London.

Afterwards, Whyte called out Joshua, who stepped up to the ring and said Whyte was third on his list of targets.

Addressing Joshua, who beat him in 2015, Whyte said: "Rematch, let's go. Let's do this."

IBF, WBO and WBA champion Joshua has made it clear he hopes to fight WBC title holder Deontay Wilder, with Tyson Fury a second target.

The 29-year-old moved from his commentary position, climbed to the ring ropes and asked fans if they would be interested in a Whyte fight, prompting cheers.

"So if the Whyte fight gets made I don't want to hear any boos," said Joshua.

"Let's forget what happened in the past at British level. Now we are at world level. It was a good fight back then, let's see now.

"We know how the list goes, who is one and two. If there's anyone that deserves a shot, if it isn't them it's you."

More to follow.