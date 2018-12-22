Michael Conlan extends unbeaten professional record to 10 fights

Michael Conlan dominated his 10-round contest against Jason Cunningham

Belfast boxer Michael Conlan made it 10 wins from 10 professional fights by beating Jason Cunningham on points at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

Conlan was always on top against his plucky Yorkshire opponent and was awarded the victory on a unanimous decision to extend his unbeaten record.

Conlan, 27, produced an assured display and collected the vacant WBO Intercontinental Featherweight title.

Two judges scored the contest 97-92 and one the other awarded a 98-92 margin.

Conlan had a point deducted by referee Steve Gray for persistent low punches, having been previously warned on two occasions for landing blows below the belt.

The London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist and 2015 World Championship gold medallist was made to work hard throughout the 10 rounds by his opponent.

Twenty-nine-year-old southpaw Cunningham survived a last-round onslaught while still managing to land some impressive punches of his own.

Conlan will hope to move into the world's top 10 in 2019.

Barnes also on Manchester bill

Belfast flyweight Paddy Barnes will take on Isaac Quaye later on the undercard of Carl Frampton's IBF world title fight with Josh Warrington.

Barnes aims to get himself back in contention for a world title shot next summer after losing his bid for the WBC flyweight belt in Belfast in August.

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist went down to Cristofer Rosales in just his sixth professional fight.

Barnes, 31, has said he would like to secure another two fights in the new year before securing another tilt at a world crown.

"My aim in this fight is to get a good six rounds - I don't want to stop him, I want to go out there and box a bit more as rounds are ultimately what I need," said Barnes.

"He's a lot smaller than me and I expect him to go out and try to spoil the fight. I'll stick to my boxing and use my boxing brain rather than try to blast him away.

"I think two more fights after this one and I'll be ready for a world title but if it came sooner I wouldn't say no."

A brutal fourth round body shot from Nicaraguan Rosales ended Barnes' hopes of seizing the green belt at Windsor Park.

Ghanaian Quaye has 31 wins, 17 losses and one draw in his professional career ahead of Saturday's scheduled six-rounder with Barnes.