'Canelo' Alvarez v Rocky Fielding: Mexican lands third-round win at Madison Square Garden

By Luke Reddy

BBC Sport

  • From the section Boxing
Breaking news

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez knocked Rocky Fielding down four times in an emphatic third-round stoppage win in New York.

Alvarez, 28, was heavy favourite and brutal left hands to the body dropped his rival in rounds one and two, all but ending hope of an unlikely upset.

A stinging right to the jaw again downed Fielding in round three, before another left connected with the body, prompting the bout to be waved off.

Alvarez now holds a minor version of the WBA world super-middleweight title.

More to follow.

