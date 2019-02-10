Boxing schedule and results 2019
Schedule
February
10: Save Mart Arena, Fresno, California - Jose Carlos Ramirez v Jose Zepeda (WBC world super-lightweight title)
15: Grand Casino, Hinckley, Minnesota - Rob Brant v Khasan Baysangurov (WBA regular world middleweight title)
16: Los Angeles, California - Leo Santa Cruz v Miguel Flores (WBA super world featherweight title)
23: 02 Arena, London - James DeGale v Chris Eubank Jr (super-middleweight); Joe Joyce v Bermane Stiverne (heavyweight); Lee Selby v Omar Douglas (lightweight); Marsellos Wilder vTBC
Leicester Arena - Sam Bowen v Ronnie Clark (British super-featherweight title)
Minneapolis Armory, Minnesota - Anthony Dirrell v Avni Yildirim (WBC world super-middleweight title)
March
8: Royal Albert Hall, London - Nicola Adams v Arely Mucino (WBO world flyweight title); Daniel Dubois v Razvan Cojanu (heavyweight)
Metrodome, Barnsley - Josh Wale v Brad Foster (British super-bantamweight title)
9: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada - Shawn Porter v Yordenis Ugas (WBC world welterweight title)
Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York - Dmitry Bivol v Joe Smith Jr (WBA world light heavyweight); Callum Johnson v Sean Monaghan (light heavyweight)
Kortrijk, West-Vlaanderen, Belgium - Delfine Persoon v Melissa St Vil (WBC world lightweight title)
16: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas - Errol Spence Jr v Mikey Garcia (IBF world welterweight title)
April
13: Wembley Stadium, London - Anthony Joshua v TBC (IBF, WBA super, WBO world heavyweight titles)
20: Venue TBC - Amir Khan v Terence Crawford (WBO world welterweight title)
May
4: Venue TBC - Saul Alvarez v Daniel Jacobs (WBC, WBA Super, IBF world middleweight titles)
Results
February
9: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California
- Gervonta Davis bt Hugo Ruiz by first-round knockout (WBA Super world super-featherweight title)
Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California
- Andrew Cancio bt Alberto Machado by fourth-round stoppage (WBA regular world super-featherweight title)
- Rey Vargas bt Franklin Manzanilla by unanimous decision (WBC world super-bantamweight title)
2: Ford Center, Frisco, Texas
- Sergey Kovalev bt Eleider Alvarez (WBO world light-heavyweight title)
- Richard Commey bt Isa Chaniev by second-round knockout (IBF world lightweight title)
- Oscar Valdez bt Carmine Tommasone by seventh-round technical knockout (WBO world featherweight title)
02 Arena, London
- Sergio Garcia bt Ted Cheeseman by unanimous points decision (European super-welterweight title)
January
26: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
- Keith Thurman bt Josesito Lopez by unanimous points decision (WBA world super-welterweight title)
- Adam Kownacki bt Gerald Washington by second-round knockout (heavyweight)
Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
- Can Xu bt Jesus M Rojas by unanimous points decision (WBA regular world featherweight title);
- Jaime Munguia bt Takeshi Inoue by unanimous points decision (WBO world super-welterweight title)
19: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Manny Pacquiao bt Adrien Broner by unanimous points decision (WBA regular world welterweight title)
- Nordine Oubaali bt Rau'shee Warren by unanimous points decision (WBC world bantamweight title)
- Marcus Browne bt Badou Jack by unanimous points decision (interim WBA regular world light-heavyweight title)
Struer Arena, Struer, Denmark
- Dina Thorslund bt Alesia Graf by unanimous decision (WBO world super-bantamweight title)
18: Madison Square Garden Theater, New York
- Demetrius Andrade bt Artur Akavov by technical knockout (WBO world middleweight title)
- TJ Doheny bt Ryohei Takahashi by technical knockout (IBF world super-bantamweight title)
- Amanda Serrano bt Eva Voraberger by first-round knockout (WBO world super-flyweight title)
- Pablo Cesar Cano bt Jorge Linares by first-round stoppage (super-lightweight)
13: Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California
- Caleb Plant bt Jose Uzcategui by unanimous decision (IBF world super-middleweight title)