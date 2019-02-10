Boxing schedule and results 2019

James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jnr
James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jnr's super-middleweight contest at the O2 Arena in London on 23 February will include fellow British fighters Joe Joyce and Lee Selby on the undercard

Schedule

February

10: Save Mart Arena, Fresno, California - Jose Carlos Ramirez v Jose Zepeda (WBC world super-lightweight title)

15: Grand Casino, Hinckley, Minnesota - Rob Brant v Khasan Baysangurov (WBA regular world middleweight title)

16: Los Angeles, California - Leo Santa Cruz v Miguel Flores (WBA super world featherweight title)

23: 02 Arena, London - James DeGale v Chris Eubank Jr (super-middleweight); Joe Joyce v Bermane Stiverne (heavyweight); Lee Selby v Omar Douglas (lightweight); Marsellos Wilder vTBC

Leicester Arena - Sam Bowen v Ronnie Clark (British super-featherweight title)

Minneapolis Armory, Minnesota - Anthony Dirrell v Avni Yildirim (WBC world super-middleweight title)

March

8: Royal Albert Hall, London - Nicola Adams v Arely Mucino (WBO world flyweight title); Daniel Dubois v Razvan Cojanu (heavyweight)

Metrodome, Barnsley - Josh Wale v Brad Foster (British super-bantamweight title)

9: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada - Shawn Porter v Yordenis Ugas (WBC world welterweight title)

Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York - Dmitry Bivol v Joe Smith Jr (WBA world light heavyweight); Callum Johnson v Sean Monaghan (light heavyweight)

Kortrijk, West-Vlaanderen, Belgium - Delfine Persoon v Melissa St Vil (WBC world lightweight title)

16: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas - Errol Spence Jr v Mikey Garcia (IBF world welterweight title)

April

13: Wembley Stadium, London - Anthony Joshua v TBC (IBF, WBA super, WBO world heavyweight titles)

20: Venue TBC - Amir Khan v Terence Crawford (WBO world welterweight title)

May

4: Venue TBC - Saul Alvarez v Daniel Jacobs (WBC, WBA Super, IBF world middleweight titles)

Results

February

9: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California

  • Andrew Cancio bt Alberto Machado by fourth-round stoppage (WBA regular world super-featherweight title)
  • Rey Vargas bt Franklin Manzanilla by unanimous decision (WBC world super-bantamweight title)

2: Ford Center, Frisco, Texas

  • Sergey Kovalev bt Eleider Alvarez (WBO world light-heavyweight title)
  • Richard Commey bt Isa Chaniev by second-round knockout (IBF world lightweight title)
  • Oscar Valdez bt Carmine Tommasone by seventh-round technical knockout (WBO world featherweight title)

02 Arena, London

January

26: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

  • Keith Thurman bt Josesito Lopez by unanimous points decision (WBA world super-welterweight title)
  • Adam Kownacki bt Gerald Washington by second-round knockout (heavyweight)

Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

  • Can Xu bt Jesus M Rojas by unanimous points decision (WBA regular world featherweight title);
  • Jaime Munguia bt Takeshi Inoue by unanimous points decision (WBO world super-welterweight title)

19: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Manny Pacquiao bt Adrien Broner by unanimous points decision (WBA regular world welterweight title)
  • Nordine Oubaali bt Rau'shee Warren by unanimous points decision (WBC world bantamweight title)
  • Marcus Browne bt Badou Jack by unanimous points decision (interim WBA regular world light-heavyweight title)

Struer Arena, Struer, Denmark

  • Dina Thorslund bt Alesia Graf by unanimous decision (WBO world super-bantamweight title)

18: Madison Square Garden Theater, New York

  • Demetrius Andrade bt Artur Akavov by technical knockout (WBO world middleweight title)
  • TJ Doheny bt Ryohei Takahashi by technical knockout (IBF world super-bantamweight title)
  • Amanda Serrano bt Eva Voraberger by first-round knockout (WBO world super-flyweight title)
  • Pablo Cesar Cano bt Jorge Linares by first-round stoppage (super-lightweight)

13: Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California

  • Caleb Plant bt Jose Uzcategui by unanimous decision (IBF world super-middleweight title)

