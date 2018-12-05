Adonis Stevenson: Canadian suffers 'severe traumatic brain injury' after knockout

Stevenson was taken to hospital in an ambulance after the fight

Boxer Adonis Stevenson has suffered a "severe traumatic brain injury" after his knockout by Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk in Quebec City on Saturday.

Stevenson, 41, boxing's oldest and longest-reigning champion, has had surgery and remains in intensive care, a statement from the hospital said.

Stevenson's promoter Yvon Michel said on Sunday the boxer's condition had "gone from critical to stable".

The hospital said it is too early to comment on his long-term health.

"Mr Stevenson underwent surgery on the night of Saturday to Sunday and has since been hospitalised in the intensive care unit," said Dr Alexis Turgeon, a specialist in intensive care medicine at the Enfant-Jesus Hospital of the CHU de Quebec-Universite Laval.

"He suffers from severe traumatic brain injury. Although critical, his situation remains stable under the circumstances.

"His condition requires mechanical respiratory support, deep sedation and specialized neurological monitoring."

Stevenson suffered an 11th-round knockout on Saturday during the light-heavyweight bout, slumping after a flurry of punches from Gvozdyk.

Unbeaten Gvozdyk, 31, told a news conference on Saturday night: "I talked to the people at the hospital. He was very confused when he arrived, we suspect a concussion. It's very disturbing."

Earlier on Sunday, Michel tweeted his thanks on behalf of Stevenson's wife and family: "Thank you for your many messages of encouragement and support. #Superman is currently under careful medical supervision of very competent doctors in a controlled environment. #hope."

The World Boxing Council tweeted after the fight on Saturday: "The WBC and boxing community from the world join in prayers for the safe recovery of our dear friend, great fighter and exemplary human being @AdonisSuperman."

Stevenson was making his 10th WBC title defence since winning the belt in 2013 by defeating American Chad Dawson and had successfully defended the title against Britain's Tony Bellew.

Gvozdyk, who won an Olympic bronze medal for Ukraine at the London 2012 Games, claimed the belt in his first shot at a major title.