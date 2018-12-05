Tommy Fury: Tyson my motivation, says brother before debut

Tommy Fury will make his professional debut on 22 December, while brother Tyson drew with Deontay Wilder last week

Tommy Fury says brother Tyson is a huge motivation as he prepares for his professional debut at Manchester Arena.

Tyson Fury shared a thrilling draw with Deontay Wilder on Saturday, rising from the canvas in the 12th round of the WBC world heavyweight title bout.

Tommy was unable to make the trip to Los Angeles in the build-up to his light-heavyweight debut on 22 December.

"He's my favourite fighter and in my opinion the best heavyweight there has ever been," said Tommy.

"He's my brother, so much of my motivation comes from him.

"Just watching him throughout the whole build-up, all his training, words can't describe how much of a motivation he is to me."

Tyson's battles with mental health problems have been well documented, with the 30-year-old saying after the bout he was "representing people with mental health problems around the world".

"I fought back from thinking about suicide, mental health, depression, anxiety. I wanted more than anything to show the world it can be done," he added.

Tommy, who is due to fight Latvian Jevgenijs Andrejevs (10-102-3), said he "couldn't be any prouder of my brother".

"If he can conquer all what he has done, then I can conquer anything and it's the same to everybody out there - whatever you want to achieve in life you can achieve it," he said.

Fury is trained by former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton and is the cousin of British heavyweight champion Hughie Fury, who also turned professional as a teenager.