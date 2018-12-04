Katie Taylor to face Eva Wahlstrom at Madison Square Garden

Katie Taylor (left) outpointed Cindy Serrano in her last titles defence in October

Katie Taylor will defend her IBF and WBA world lightweight titles against Finland's Eva Wahlstrom in New York's Madison Square Garden on 15 December.

The Irishwoman's bout will be on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez's WBA super-middleweight title challenge against Rocky Fielding.

Unbeaten Wahlstrom, 38, is the WBC super-featherweight champion but will move up in weight for the contest.

"Eva is someone I know very well from the amateurs," said Taylor, 32.

"I was actually drawn against her in my very first international competition back in 2004 and it seemed like every time I turned up to a major competition after that she was in the draw.

"She was always a really tough opponent so it's no surprise that she's gone on to have a great professional career.

"This fight will really showcase the best that women's boxing has to offer and I'm really looking forward to it."

London 2012 Olympic champion Taylor, who has won all 11 of her professional bouts, will be making her third world title defence.

Taylor won the WBA title by beating Anahi Sanchez in October 2017 and landed the IBF belt with another dominant points victory over Victoria Bustos in April 2018.

She successfully defended her titles against Kimberly Connor and Cindy Serrano, which was her most recent bout in October.

Wahlstrom has a professional record of 22 wins and a draw and her career includes a successful 2016 world title defence against Sanchez.

Taylor, who won all her amateur contests against Wahlstrom, will be fighting for the first time at the iconic Madison Square Garden.