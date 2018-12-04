Brook v Zerafa: Kell Brook says Amir Khan has 'let public down' over fight

Kell Brook has won 37 of his 39 fights

Kell Brook says fellow Briton Amir Khan has "let the public down" and blamed him for a fight between the two not taking place.

Welterweight Brook faces Australian Michael Zerafa in home town Sheffield on Saturday and said he wanted to announce the Khan fight "in the ring".

It has been reported that Khan will fight WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford next year.

Brook, 32, said the Khan fight has to happen soon or he will "move on".

Former IBF champion Brook told BBC Sport: "I would liked to have announced our fight in the ring and give fans an early Christmas present.

"But it does not look like it will happen. It looks like he has run off again.

"I have done everything in my powers for it to happen. It is him who has let the public down - 100% it's on him."

Khan, 31, told Sky Sports on Tuesday that a fight with Matchroom stablemate Brook would "always be there".

But Brook said: "It's not. I am going to go after the big names in America and the fights all the fans want.

"I am going to do my thing. I don't need him at all. It's just a tick, a grudge match - the years of bad blood form each other.

"It's not the end of the world and I will move on."

What are Brook's other options?

Brook has mentioned possible rematches with WBC champion Shawn Porter and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr, as well as fights against Crawford, WBA champion Keith Thurman, former two-weight world champion Danny Garcia, WBA light middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd.

"I am more established at welterweight being world champion," said Brook. "I will be hunting these guys and the weight above at light middleweight."

In May 2017, Brook suffered a broken left eye socket when he was stopped by Spence Jr in losing his IBF world welterweight title.

It came eight months after he broke his right eye socket in a middleweight defeat by Gennady Golovkin.

Brook said he "jumped a bit too high" when he fought Golovkin, whom he describes as "the most feared man on the planet", and that he wants to fight Spence Jr again.

He added: "I know I would beat him; I want to prove it. He is the biggest thing in America at welterweight.

"I want to win another world title, be in fights that people talk about - the big-name fights."

'Terminator' not worried by eye injuries

Brook returned to the ring for the first time since the Spence Jr defeat with a second-round stoppage of Sergey Rabchenko in March, when he said his eye operations were on his mind.

Brook said: "I was thinking 'what will it be like?' because the last time in the ring it went.

"But time is a healer and I have got to a stage where I do not think about it. "It is like it never happened. I have got the all-clear from the surgeon, the bone has come together. There is a metal plate there - I am like the Terminator."

Brook, who has not fought since because of an ankle problem, will be without long-term trainer Dominic Ingle against 26-year-old Zerafa on Saturday as "their paths did not cross" for the fight.

John Fewkes will be in his corner instead at the Sheffield Arena.

"I brought in Fewkes and he has been tremendous for me," said Brook.

"A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I have been very happy through this training camp."