Wilder v Fury: Tyson Fury says 'world knows who real champion is' after draw

Tyson Fury says "the world knows who the real WBC champion is" and believes his draw with Deontay Wilder was "a gift decision" for the American.

Fury, 30, shared a thrilling battle in Los Angeles, with many former professionals saying he won the bout.

Promoter Frank Warren said he and the British Boxing Board of Control will write to the WBC demanding a rematch.

Speaking the day after the bout, Fury said: "To be honest, I've never seen a worse decision in my life."

The Briton added: "I don't know what fight they were watching."

Former world champions including Floyd Mayweather, Lennox Lewis, Tony Bellew and Carl Froch believed Fury had won.

He was floored in the ninth and final rounds - meaning they were scored 10-8 in Wilder's favour.

After the 12 rounds, the fight was scored 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113 with Alejandro Rochin the judge who thought the American had won.

"I don't know what he was watching," added Fury. "It's stuff like this that gives boxing a bad name. All the media will report bad stuff. Everyone in boxing saying a bad thing, time and again we see it.

"The world knows who the real WBC champion is. Wilder had a gift decision in his own country. He must be thanking his lucky stars he still has the green and gold belt as that belt belongs to me."