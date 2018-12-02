Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury has 'changed whole dynamic of heavyweight division'

Media playback is not supported on this device Wilder v Fury: Fight was 'the best comeback in boxing history'

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's "contentious" draw has "changed the whole dynamic of the heavyweight division", says BBC boxing commentator Mike Costello.

Fury survived two knockdowns in an enthralling bout with WBC heavyweight champion Wilder in Los Angeles.

By common consent, Fury, who was dropped in the 12th, produced the better boxing display against Wilder.

"For the good of the sport, a draw has been a great result," said Costello.

The contest was scored 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live's boxing podcast, Costello said: "It has created all this controversy and debate, but it came at the end not of a stinker, as many of us feared, but it's a draw that we are all talking about - it's contentious for me, rather than controversial."

There has already been talk of a rematch, while both fighters have called out IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua.

"This has been a great night for the sport, for heavyweight boxing, and heavyweight boxing in the US," said Costello.

"When you consider how all week we have heard that not many people know who Wilder is, they will now - and Fury has done wonders for his own reputation beyond our shores.

"There is a clamour for them to do it again and now the whole dynamic of the heavyweight division has changed.

"You could argue [before the fight] Wilder and Fury needed Joshua. That whole negotiating process now is very different after what we have seen tonight. It is absolutely fabulous for the whole sport, because you have three different personalities, three different styles."

He added: "We might be, as we were hoping in the build-up to the fight, on the verge of an era like Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe - any permutation and combination of these three names fighting for the next two or three years."

BBC analyst Steve Bunce added: "In addition to bringing a brilliant triangle of fights between the three of them, these two are bringing stuff that those guys back then didn't have.

"None were like Fury when it came to publicity and generating news stories and none were like Wilder when it came to finding punches and dropping people."

'Fight was stranger than fiction, fantasy and fairytale'

One of the biggest talking points of the fight was Fury's incredible rise from the canvas in the 12th round, as the former champion received a count from the referee. He recovered and finished the fight strongly.

It capped an incredible comeback for the 30-year-old, who only returned to the ring in June after 30 months out of the sport, following a well documented battle with depression and a backdated doping ban.

"If someone showed you a video who didn't know the two fighters in the ring and said 'this fella on the canvas actually comes back and nearly stops the opponent at the end of the round', no-one would believe you," said Costello.

"[Fury] said his story is a Hollywood movie. That last round is a Hollywood movie. If you saw that in Rocky, you would say 'pull back Sylvester Stallone, you can't go that far'."

Bunce added: "That fight was stranger than fiction, fantasy, fairytale and Hollywood ending combined. We have a new edition for 'desert island' rounds - actually we have the 'king' round.

"What I saw in the 12th round was beyond remarkable. I am not sure in all my years being ringside I have seen anything as extraordinary as that moment when he rose from his unconscious slumber.

"We have seen something here tonight that you can spend a lifetime in boxing and not see."