Adonis Stevenson in critical condition in hospital after 11th-round knockout

Adonis Stevenson was taken to hospital in an ambulance after the fight

Canada's Adonis Stevenson is in "critical condition" in hospital after losing his WBC and lineal light-heavyweight titles to Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk in Quebec City.

Stevenson, 41, who was boxing's oldest and longest reigning champion, suffered an 11th-round knockout, slumping in the corner after a flurry of punches.

He was put on a stretcher, before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Stevenson's promoter Yvon Michel said his boxer was in intensive care.

"The WBC and boxing community from the world join in prayers for the safe recovery of our dear friend, great fighter and exemplary human being @AdonisSuperman," the World Boxing Council tweeted.

Stevenson held the WBC title from 2013 to 2018 and successfully defended the belt against Britain's Tony Bellew.