Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: Press conference descends into chaos

Tyson Fury removed his shirt as he clashed with Deontay Wilder on stage

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's final news conference descended into chaos as they clashed on stage three days before their heavyweight bout in Los Angeles.

After a packed final news conference in which Fury's words saw Wilder get visibly more irate, the pair began pushing during a face off.

Their teams got involved, prompting 60 seconds of mayhem.

Fury removed his shirt as security intervened, before the fighters and retinues were asked to clear the stage.

What had started with both men hyping the Staples Center bout developed into an exchange of insults, with both men promising a knockout.

More to follow.