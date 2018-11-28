Tyson Fury to donate funds from Deontay Wilder fight to homeless in UK

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder visited fire stations in Los Angeles to present free tickets to firefighters

Briton Tyson Fury plans to help the homeless in the United Kingdom with some of his earnings from his fight against Deontay Wilder on Saturday.

Fury will fight the American in Los Angeles for the WBC heavyweight title.

"When I go home I'm going to build some homes for the homeless and set up some funds for drug addicts and alcoholics," said 30-year-old Fury.

"I was always going to do it but being here (in California) gives me that extra push to go and do it even more."

'You think you might be in a third world country'

Fury has been training in California and has been struck by the amount of homelessness in America's most populous state.

In various areas of Los Angeles, tents can be found on road sides, under bridges and in parks.

In February, the Los Angeles Times reported around 55,000 people were without homes, a growth of 75% in six years.

"It has really opened my eyes to a lot of things and I'm leaving as a better person," said Fury, who has been in California for around nine weeks.

"It's opened my eyes to see so many different cultures, so many different things happening and going on.

"There are a lot of homeless people on the streets here, more than I've ever seen ever in my life. I'm staying in downtown LA but if you go five minutes down the road there's like - I don't know - thousands of homeless people.

"You think you might be in a third world country but it's a crisis situation and something needs to be done about it.

"I'm just an outsider with an opinion but it's a situation that is happening all over the world, especially in the UK as well."

Is Fury ready for the fight?

Fury will fight Wilder, 33, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday - 04:30 GMT on Sunday in the UK.

Around 13,500 tickets had been sold for the fight on Monday, with organisers expecting the arena to be filled to 17,500 on fight night.

On Tuesday, both fighters attended fire stations in the city to present free tickets to firefighters who have helped battle recent wildfires in California.

Fury said he will remain flexible in his approach to taking on Wilder, insisting he will be prepared to "box, fight" or "go in the trenches".

"I stand here sincere, I ain't here for no money, a pay day. I'm here to win," Fury said.

"I've never been as fit or ready. In all my career, I've never had two wins back-to-back in the same year like this year. I've always had massive inactivity.

"I'm going to win this fight, one million percent I will overcome him and win."

Wilder told reporters he will knock out Fury on Saturday, adding: "It's solely my time."