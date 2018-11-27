Frank Buglioni: Former British champion retires at the age of 29

By Luke Reddy

BBC Sport

  • From the section Boxing
Frank Buglioni
Frank Buglioni lost his challenge for the WBA world super-middleweight title in 2015

Former British champion Frank Buglioni has retired from boxing.

The 29-year-old lost for the fourth time in his career on Saturday, when a bad cut led to his bout against China's Fanlong Meng being stopped.

Buglioni, who won the British light-heavyweight title in December 2016 and held it for 15 months, said it was time to "focus on a different side of life".

"After thoughtful deliberation, I have decided to hang up the gloves," he added.

"I will put my health, girlfriend and family first. I have loved the journey and it has made me the man I am today. I am proud of all my achievements in boxing and I will be forever grateful of the life lessons and positive effects it has given me."

Buglioni turned professional in 2011 and challenged for the WBA world super-middleweight title in 2015, losing a unanimous points decision to Fedor Chudinov.

After winning the British light-heavyweight belt with a dramatic 12th-round stoppage win over Hosea Burton, he targeted another world-title shot.

But, after two defences of his British title, a first-round loss to Callum Johnson saw him give up his belt in March.

He returned with a victory in July, but again fell to defeat on Saturday to end his career with 22 wins, four losses and a draw.

