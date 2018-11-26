Nathan Gorman: British heavyweight a 'big hairy baby' says next opponent Alex Leapai

Gorman is trained by former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton

Undefeated British heavyweight Nathan Gorman has been described as a "big hairy baby" by his next opponent Alex Leapai

Gorman, 22, takes on the Samoa-born Australian at Manchester Arena on 22 December.

The bout represents a step up in class for the Briton, who is the cousin of former world champion Tyson Fury.

"Nathan is just a baby in the game," said Leapai, 39. "I'm coming to burst the bubble of the latest hype job.

"A lot of these British heavyweights are overhyped without really beating anyone. He looks like a big hairy baby to be honest.

"I'll be coming over to put this baby to sleep."

Leapai shared the ring with former world champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2014 and holds a record of 32 wins, four draws and seven defeats.

Gorman, who is trained by former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton in Hyde, has 14 wins from 14 fights, 11 via knockout.

Their heavyweight contest will feature on the undercard of Josh Warrington's IBF World Featherweight title defence against Carl Frampton.