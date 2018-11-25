Kal Yafai defends WBA title as Denis Lebedev & Dmitry Bivol also win

Kal Yafai has been world champion since 2016

Britain's Kal Yafai defended his WBA super-flyweight title for a fourth time with victory over Israel Gonzalez by unanimous points decision.

But the unbeaten 29-year-old was forced to work hard against the Mexican challenger in Monte Carlo.

On hearing the result, 22-year-old Gonzalez stormed out of the ring, and Yafai admitted he was "disappointed" with his own performance.

"I was sloppy. I'm embarrassed with that, I've got to do better," he added.

Judges scored the contest 117-111 and 116-112 to Yafai.

The Birmingham fighter told Sky Sports: "I thought I had done enough to win. I thought the scores were a bit wide but I 100% thought I had won."

The result stretched the 2008 Olympian's record to 25-0.

Also on the bill in Monte Carlo was Russia's former IBF, WBA and WBC cruiserweight champion Denis Lebedev. The 39-year-old beat American Mike Wilson by unanimous decision (117-111, 119-109 and 119-109).

Following the fight, his manager said the WBA had ordered unified cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine to face Lebedev.

Lebedev had been WBA cruiserweight champion since December 2012 and made seven successful defences of the title - but was demoted in February to 'champion-in-recess' because of a lack of fights.

Elsewhere, Lebedev's compatriot Dmitry Bivol defended his WBA light-heavyweight title with a unanimous points decision win over Canadian Jean Pascal in Atlantic City, USA.