World Amateur Championships: Welsh boxer Lauren Price misses out on final

  • From the section Boxing
Lauren Price
Lauren Price was a bronze medallist at the 2018 European championships

Welsh boxer Lauren Price missed out on a place in the middleweight final at the Women's World Amateur Championships in New Delhi.

She lost to Nouchka Mireille Fontijn of Netherlands on a split points decision.

The 24-year-old, who was the only British boxer remaining in the Championships, gave a good account of herself against the number one seed.

Price was already guaranteed a bronze medal following victory over Poland's Elzbieta Wojcik in the quarter-final.

Price won Commonwealth Games gold in April 2018.

