Wilder v Fury: WBC world title bout to be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live

WBC world heavyweight champion Wilder (left) says he will prove to be Fury's "worst nightmare"

Tyson Fury's bid to win the WBC world heavyweight title from undefeated American Deontay Wilder this weekend will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live.

Briton Fury, 30, is trying to become a world champion for the second time in his career.

Commentator Mike Costello will call the action from Los Angeles' Staples Center from about 04:00 GMT on Sunday.

"Highly respected pundits have widely differing views on what might happen. In reality, anything could," he said.

"Wilder and Fury could hardly be more different, in personality and style.

"My predecessors covering boxing on 5 live were ringside for the last big heavyweight showdown at the Staples Center - when Lennox Lewis beat Vitali Klitschko on a dramatic night in 2003 and marked the end of Lewis' career. So it will be a privilege to be part of the BBC team at what promises to be another landmark event."

The bout - Fury's third since returning to the sport after a 30-month period of inactivity - will also be covered in a live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, where users will be able to listen to the 5 live coverage.

Wilder, 33, has 40 wins from 40 bouts, 39 via knockout. He has vowed to be Fury's "worst nightmare" and says this fight will force people to "wake up" to his ability.

Fury, himself unbeaten in 27 bouts, famously claimed the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 but relinquished them during a period away from the sport when he suffered depression.

The Manchester-born fighter has lost about 10 stone in weight since making the decision to return to boxing, but Wilder represents a huge step up in quality compared to the wins Fury recorded in June and August.