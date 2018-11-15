Wilder v Fury: WBC World Heavyweight champion warns 'nervous' Briton

Deontay Wilder feels those who underestimate him will appreciate his talent when he faces Tyson Fury

WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has warned he will be Tyson Fury's "worst nightmare" and show he is a "gift from God" on 1 December.

The American, 33, says he is "over prepared" for the Los Angeles bout and feels Fury has shown nerves in adding trainer Freddie Roach to his team.

Roach has said he will be Fury's cut man and work under trainer Ben Davison.

"They can instruct him, motivate him but there's only one man in the ring," said Wilder. "It ain't no team thing."

"When you get multiples of trainers, for me that is nervous behaviour."

'Tyson will miss uncle Peter'

Fury has worked with trainer Ben Davison since returning to the sport

Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton and coach Asgar Tair - who was part of Fury's team when he beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 - will also be in the Briton's corner at the Staples Center.

Fury has been sparring at Roach's Los Angeles gym, a sign Wilder feels shows his rival "couldn't take" the challenge presented by the altitude of his base earlier in camp in Big Bear, California.

Footage from inside Roach's Wild Card Boxing Gym has shown the Hall of Fame trainer conducting pad sessions with the 30-year-old challenger, though Davison has insisted he is "in charge".

In a wide-ranging conference call with global media, Wilder explained his belief Fury will be worse off for no longer working with his uncle, former trainer Peter Fury, who guided him to victory over Klitschko.

"It can work for him as four brains are better than one but it can also work against him - too many chiefs in the village," said Wilder. "All the trainers will have egos.

"Peter knows him in and out. When you don't have that trainer who knows you who was with you from day one, you see [look for other trainers] who will be the best but they don't know you.

"Your style is what it is, it was created by someone else. It doesn't matter who he brings in. Everything he has learned will go out of the window."

'You can't prepare for this nightmare'

Wilder - who has 40 wins from 40 bouts - told reporters that his fight against Fury will make clear who the world's best heavyweight is, despite Anthony Joshua holding three of the four major titles.

He stated it is his "strong opinion" that Britain's Joshua cannot beat him, Fury or Cuba's Luis Ortiz.

'The Bronze Bomber' instead said he was energised at the prospect of competing in "the biggest fight in the world" and claims he was ready for the bout "last week", resulting in his own training now being eased as he is "so ahead of schedule".

Wilder, who has based himself in his home city of Tuscaloosa, says his sparring partners have given him "great looks" on what to expect from Fury and that his rival cannot find partners of his own to "reflect" the style he will offer.

"They can have tall guys, guys who are strong, fast guys with a real jab but it will never be a full Deontay Wilder," he added. "You'll never find that. I have never been by the textbook. I love my style. No one can understand it or figure me out.

"Everyone will realise I am special. I am a gift from God. I'm going to be his worst nightmare.

"This is my coming out party, somewhere I should have been a long time ago. Difficulties in the sport and my life didn't allow me to have some things.

"In this fight I think a lot of people will wake up. You have denied me and hated on me for so long.

"No one is going to beat me on this special day. I do it for my children. I'm the realest fighter in the world and some people can't handle real."