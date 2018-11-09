World Boxing Super Series: Ryan Burnett 'absolutely gutted' after back injury ends world title reign

Burnett was forced to leave the arena on a stretcher

Ryan Burnett is "absolutely gutted" after a back injury ended his reign as WBA bantamweight world champion.

The Belfast fighter, 26, was stretchered out of the SSE Hydro in Glasgow at the end of the fourth round of his WBSS quarter-final against Nonito Donaire last Saturday.

"I have torn muscle fibres in my right internal oblique," said Burnett in an instagram post.

The former IBF champion added that his injury was not career-ending.

"A portion of the muscle has also detached from the bone where it inserts," added Burnett, who has returned to Belfast for further treatment having been taken straight to hospital after the fight.

Ahead on all three judges cards when the bout was stopped, Burnett dropped to his knees in pain in the fourth after throwing a right hand.

At the end of the third round, he could be heard telling trainer Adam Booth: "I cannot move it. I cannot throw a shot."

Media playback is not supported on this device Donaire hopes Burnett comes back stronger - WBSS highlights and reaction

The abrupt ending meant that Donaire claimed a world title at 118lb for the first time in eight years, and progresses to the semi-final where he will meet South Africa's WBO champion Zolani Tete early next year.

Filipino Donaire was quick to comfort his opponent after Burnett was unable to get off his stool for the fifth round.

"I want to thank Nonito Donaire for sharing the ring with me, and for being a man of such great character, and I wish him all the best for the remainder of the WBSS," said Burnett.

"I am absolutely gutted not to be World Champion. This scenario was totally out of my control, but I understand, Injury is the difficult part of sporting life."

It is unclear as to how long Burnett will be out of action for, although he added that the injury would require: "intensive treatment and rehabilitation".