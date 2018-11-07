Usyk v Bellew: BBC Radio 5 live to broadcast Manchester Arena bout

Tony Bellew (right) expects the bout with Oleksandr Usyk to be the last of his professional career

Tony Bellew's bid to win all four cruiserweight world titles against undefeated Oleksandr Usyk will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live.

Bellew, 35, faces Usyk at Manchester Arena on Saturday, with 5 live's Mike Costello providing commentary.

Costello will be joined ringside by Steve Bunce and former WBC world super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall.

"Bellew takes on the role of underdog and this time against one of the very best in the world," said Costello.

BBC Radio 5 live analyst Bunce added: "Usyk, the holder of all the titles and a 2012 Olympic gold medallist: Six months ago he was the man some said will eventually beat Anthony Joshua, now he has to beat Bellew. This is a glorious fight."

Matchroom Boxing managing director Eddie Hearn said: "This is the first ever four-belt undisputed clash in British boxing history and I know the 5 live team will bring you all the fight week build-up in style along with a first-class delivery on the night encapsulating all of Saturday night's drama."

Saturday's bout against Ukraine's Usyk is expected to be the last of Bellew's professional career, which began in 2007.

The Liverpudlian is expected in the ring at around 22:30 GMT and listeners will also be able to access to the 5 live commentary within a live-text service on the BBC Sport website which will begin at 20:30.

Ben Gallop, head of BBC Radio Sport and Digital, said he was "delighted" to complete a deal.

He added: "We are committed to bringing our listeners the biggest fights and with exclusive coverage led by our award-winning boxing correspondent Mike Costello on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website, boxing fans won't miss a moment of the action."