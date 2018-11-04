Josh Taylor has IBF belt in his sights after beating Ryan Martin

After dominating their Super Series quarter-final, Josh Taylor stopped Ryan Martin in the seventh round

"This is all I've dreamt about, all I've thought about, and it's right there. There's no way I'm letting it slip."

With the swing of an arm in Glasgow late on Saturday night, Josh Taylor's dream became within his reach.

The super-lightweight, 27, floored undefeated American Ryan Martin at the SSE Hydro to clinch deserved victory in his Super Series quarter-final bout with five rounds to spare.

More importantly, it sets up a semi-final fight with IBF champion Ivan Baranchyk, and crucially a shot at becoming a world champion.

In the wake of Saturday's triumph, Taylor spoke to BBC Scotland following his latest ascent in his stratospheric rise.

'It's my most accomplished performance'

For a man who just four years ago was representing Scotland as an amateur at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, it has proven to be a fairytale ride that has surpassed even his wildest expectations.

Little over three years on from his first professional debut in El Paso, the Prestonpans fighter claimed his 14th win from 14 bouts - his 12th by knockout.

"It's taken me by surprise," he told BBC Scotland. "When I turned professional I did believe I was going to become world champion but I didn't think it would come around as quickly as this.

"I never thought I'd have this start to my career. I couldn't have done it better."

Despite being the fight which sets up an IBF title shot against Ukranian Baranchyk, Taylor barely broke sweat as the previously unbeaten Martin was blown away by 'The Tartan Tornado'.

Barely a punch was thrown in the first three rounds by the 25-year-old, as the Scot pounded him with a flurry of bodyshots. The man in the stars and stripes trunks seemed bamboozled by the quick feet and fluid movement of his opponent.

By the time a left hook from Taylor caught Martin off guard in the seventh and the American stumbled back on to the ropes, it just confirmed what the 6,000 inside the Hydro already knew was coming.

"I think that's probably my most accomplished performance," Taylor said. "I was expecting a tough fight. I trained for a hard 12 rounds as always but watching his clips he looked very good, fast and strong.

"I hit him with a good shout early on and I think he was shocked at how big and strong I was at the weight. He felt it straight it away and he went into his shell a bit."

'None of this division can live with me'

Taylor took the unusual route of going into the Super Series competition despite being the mandatory challenger to WBC champion Jose Carlos Ramirez after disposing of Viktor Postol back in June.

However, the Glasgow 2014 gold medallist will not be regretting his decision now. With Ramirez still somewhere on the horizon, Taylor's next fight will be for the IBF belt, with a shot at the WBA title lying in wait if he makes it to the final.

"I've trained the last 11 years of my life to become a world champion," he said. "If I perform the way I did on Saturday I honestly believe that there's not anyone in this division that can live with me.

"I'm doing what I love for a living so I'm just enjoying it. The way I got settled in before this camp means I'm even more relaxed.

"This was my best performance as a professional and I'm just getting started. There's more to come."

Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew was full of praise for Taylor