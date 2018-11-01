Whyte v Chisora: British heavyweights set for O2 Arena bout in December

Whyte (left) beat Chisora in an epic bout in 2016

British heavyweights Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora will fight at London's O2 Arena on 22 December, two years after a brutal first encounter.

The pair contested one of the most eye-catching bouts of 2016, with Whyte narrowly taking a split-decision win.

"This will be Chisora's last fight, the donkey's last ride," said Whyte, 30.

"I think that he needs to really have a good think about taking this fight. I believe that I'll knock him out in devastating fashion this time."

Whyte has picked up four wins since his points win over Chisora, notably against former WBO world champion Joseph Parker in July.

On the same card Chisora, 34, ensured he remained among the division's elite with a stunning win over Carlos Takam.

Trailing on points, Chisora produced an eighth-round stoppage win that breathed life into his career. He has since signed a deal to be managed by former heavyweight world champion David Haye and insists he will add focus to his boxing.

"I'm not messing, I'm not playing at boxing," said Chisora, who has 29 wins and eight defeats. "Dillian has spent the last two years avoiding getting back in the ring with me.

"I will be stepping in the ring a different fighter. I have everything to prove and it all to lose."

December's pay-per-view clash...

Media playback is not supported on this device Dereck Chisora throws table at Dillian Whyte at news conference

December's bout will do well to live up to the first encounter. Both men looked vulnerable during a contest that came off the back of Chisora throwing a table at his rival during a news conference.

The bout will be shown on pay-per-view television and takes place on the same night as Josh Warrington's IBF world featherweight title defence against Carl Frampton in Manchester, an event that is likewise not free to air.

It will mean Whyte-Chisora - promoted by Eddie Hearn - will clash with Warrington-Frampton, which is promoted by Frank Warren.

Hearn said: "The first fight was one of the best heavyweight fights we have ever seen and I believe the rematch can eclipse even that.

"Both fighters enter this fight in their best form ever with everything on the line. We are guaranteed an absolute war."

London fighter Whyte is highly ranked but a shot at a world title has eluded him with Anthony Joshua forced to defend his titles against Alexander Povetkin in September, and WBC champion Deontay Wilder tied into a lucrative bout with Tyson Fury on 1 December.

Joshua inflicted the only defeat of Whyte's 25-fight career in 2015.

Should Whyte beat Chisora for a second time, his name is likely to feature prominently on the list of prospective opponents for Joshua, who has Wembley Stadium booked for 13 April but is without an opponent.