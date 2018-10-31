World Boxing Super Series: Donaire 'fired up' for Burnett bout in Glasgow

Nonito Donaire (right) is moving down two weight divisions from his bout with Carl Frampton to face Ryan Burnett (left)

Nonito Donaire says beating Ryan Burnett in Glasgow on Saturday will be a step along the way to fulfilling his only remaining ambition in boxing.

Donaire, 35, faces WBA bantamweight champion Burnett in a quarter-final in the World Boxing Super Series.

The Filipino is a former four-weight world champion but has never been been an undisputed champion in any division.

"The only thing I haven't done in boxing is become an undisputed champion," said Donaire on Wednesday.

"I have won multiple titles, won knockout of of the year, fighter of the year but this [chance to become the undisputed bantamweight champion] is giving me the fire."

Glasgow winner to face WBO champion Tete

The winner of Saturday's Glasgow contest will secure a semi-final contest with South Africa's WBO champion Zolani Tete likely to take place in the early part of next year with the victor going on to a final showdown against either Japan's Naoya Inoue or IBF belt holder Emmanuel Rodriguez.

Top seed Burnett, some nine years younger, will be taking on a Donaire who is having his first contest at bantamweight in over seven years.

His last bout in the 118 pound division saw him successfully defend the WBC and WBO bantamweight belts in October 2011 by beating Omar Andres Narvaez.

Donaire will be moving down two divisions from his last featherweight bout against another Belfast man Carl Frampton in April when the Northern Ireland fighter was a clear winner over 10 bruising rounds.

Frank Smith, the chief executive of Burnett's promoters Matchroom, is convinced Donaire will again come up short against the 26-year-old WBA champion.

Donaire is moving down two divisions from his last contest which was a super-bantamweight defeat by Carl Frampton in April

"Nonito is coming down in weight. Ryan is going to be too strong and too young for him," said Smith.

However, Donaire insisted he is undaunted by the challenge as he aims to secure a 39th win in a career which has also seen five defeats.

"I've always fought the best and that's why I'm in this tournament," said the Flipino, whose losses include a 2013 world super-bantamweight defeat by Guillermo Rigondeaux.

"We make no predictions but the mission is victory. This a moment for me to rise."

Burnett, aiming for the 20th straight win of his professional career, said the prospect of taking on an "incredible fighter is what every boxer dreams of".

"This is what it's all about. Fighting the best to become the best in the world," added Burnett, who outclassed England's Lee Haskins to land the IBF title 17 months ago.

The Belfast man secured the IBF belt by outpointing Kazakhstan's Zhanat Zhakiyanov last October but subsequently relinquished that title as he opted to defend his WBA crown against Venezuela's Yonfrez Parejo on the Anthony Joshua-Joseph Parker bill in Cardiff in late March.