Hughie Fury beaten on points by Kubrat Pulev in final eliminator

Fury has now lost two of his last three fights on points

Hughie Fury's hopes of a title fight with unbeaten world champion Anthony Joshua were quashed as Kubrat Pulev won their IBF final eliminator in Bulgaria.

Fury, 24, sustained a badly cut left eye in round two and Bulgarian Pulev, 37, in his first fight for 18 months, won by a unanimous points decision.

The judges returned a verdict of 117-111, 118-110, 115-113 in Sofia.

In London, Ted Cheeseman beat Asinia Byfield by a unanimous decision for the vacant British super-welterweight belt.

Unbeaten Cheeseman, 23, floored Byfield with a right in the fifth round and it needed impressive resilience from the 29-year-old to take it to the full 12 rounds.

The judges scored it 117-110 and 117-111 twice to confirm the Reading fighter's second defeat.

