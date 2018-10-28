Andrew Selby: Welsh flyweight marks return with Adam Yahaya stoppage

Andrew Selby's win over Adam Yahaya takes the flyweight's record to 11-0

Welsh flyweight Andrew Selby impressed on his return to the ring after over a year out with a second-round stoppage win against Adam Yahaya in Newport.

The 29-year-old will now fight in an eliminator in December for a shot at WBC champion Cristofer Rosales, who Selby has already defeated.

Selby's inactivity was in part down to having his boxing licence revoked.

However, his dazzling skills were in evidence as he overwhelmed Yahana, who had never previously been stopped.

Selby began loading his shots in the closing stages of the second round and landed several blows to Yahana's head, prompting referee Chris Jones to step in with 12 seconds remaining.

"I wasn't taking any chances so I took him out," Selby said.

"I wanted more rounds ideally, but he has never been stopped, so that is a bonus.

"I have been ordered to fight a final eliminator and then it will be Rosales, who I have already beaten.

"I didn't want to perform badly. I wanted to see if I still had it. I thought it was a good performance, but I will have to watch it back."

On the undercard, Olympic silver medallist Fred Evans suffered a major blow in his hometown as he was knocked down twice and stopped in two rounds by Ryan Toms, his first loss as a professional.