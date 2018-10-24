Three Scots boxers heading to Women's World Championships

Stephanie Kernachan, Megan Reid, and Vicky Glover (left to right) will represent Scotland at the Women's World Championships

The decision to send female Scottish boxers to the World Elite Championships for the first time is a "seminal moment", says Boxing Scotland.

Stephanie Kernachan, Vicky Glover and Megan Reid will compete in the tournament in Delhi next month.

National coach Mike Keane cautioned against expecting medals at the event between 13-25 November, but believes the selection marks huge progress.

"Unless you are best in the world, it's going to be luck of the draw," he said.

"If you've got the best boxer in the world, that's the only time you could say you're going to get medals. It's a very, very difficult sport."

The organisation was criticised in 2014 by some female fighters for a failure to invest in their development.

Despite women's boxing making its debut at the Commonwealth Games that year in Glasgow, no Scots were involved.

Boxing Scotland responded saying that none were good enough, and that they did not want to jeopardise their safety.

But now women can train and prepare on the same footing as men at Boxing Scotland's high performance centre in the Bridgeton area of Glasgow.

Who is in the team?

Kernachan 'has buckled down and got her weight under control'

Stephanie Kernachan (bantamweight, 54kg)

The Cleland Boxing Club fighter became the first Scottish female to win a British title in 2015, and received funding from Sportscotland, but the 26-year-old missed out on Commonwealth Games qualification.

Keane said: "Stephanie finally realised that she's always had the talent but that some things in her life maybe stopped her. Now she's really buckled down, got her weight under control and is looking the part."

Vicky Glover (featherweight, 57kg)

The 19-year-old from Hamilton was called up for GB for the World Youth Championships in 2017 and was part of Team Scotland at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, where she made the quarter finals. She served a 200-hour community payback order for assault after an incident in which she attacked two men and a car with a baseball bat in a Rutherglen underpass.

Keane said: "Vicky has just come out of the youths and this is her first year in the seniors."

Megan Reid (light-welterweight, 64kg)

Lance Corporal Reid, 28, from Leith Victoria Club in Edinburgh claimed the Scottish title at her weight and went on to take silver at GB level both in 2017.

Keane said: "Megan is in the armed forces. She came up to Bridgeton for an open session and she's looking the part. She's composed and has a decent level of fitness with being full time in the army."