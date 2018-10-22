Kristen Fraser: Scottish bantamweight ready for Commonwealth title fight

Fraser is training for a historic Commonwealth title fight next month against Malawian Ellen Simwaka

Kristen Fraser wants to "open up doors" for young female boxers as she looks to make history next month.

The Aberdeen fighter will be the first Scottish female boxer to compete for the Commonwealth bantamweight title on 24 November against Malawian boxer Ellen Simwaka.

Fraser has won five out of five fights.

"It's great to be at the forefront - the one opening up doors for others that will come behind you," Fraser told BBC Scotland.

"I think it's really important to set a standard and to be the person that in 10 years girls and young women will look at and say they want to do better than."

The 30-year-old started boxing when she was 17, and is currently ranked eighth in Europe at super bantamweight.

"To box for a professional title is a culmination of years of hard work and years of learning as an amateur to then come into the professional game, and it is a great achievement for anyone," said Fraser.

"To be boxing for a Commonwealth title is something I'm really excited for - it's a big step but it's one I'm confident I can take."

Fraser, who trains twice a day on top of a job as an engineer in the offshore sector, wants to continue her boxing journey in Aberdeen.

"I feel like at the moment I'm coming into my peak and next year is going to be a huge year - the ultimate goal is the world title fight, and I would love to have that here in Aberdeen," she added.