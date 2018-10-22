Tyson Fury's brother Tommy has 'big shoes to fill' after turning professional

Tommy Fury, 19 will make his professional bow on the undercard of Josh Warrington's world title defence with Carl Frampton

Tommy Fury says he has "big shoes to fill" when he fights on the undercard of Josh Warrington's world title defence with Carl Frampton in December.

The 19-year-old Briton is younger brother of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who faces WBC champion Deontay Wilder on 1 December.

And after signing with promoter Frank Warren, he has one clear aim.

"I want to be world champion, if you're turning pro that has to be what you are aiming to achieve," he said.

Light-heavyweight Fury will be trained by former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton.

Fury is also the cousin of British heavyweight champion Hughie Fury, 24, who also turned professional as a teenager.

"I only had 12 amateur fights in the end. But amateur boxing and professional boxing are two different things. I know I am more suited to the pro game," added Tommy.

"I don't want to be fighting people I can easily knock over, I want to step up in level every time I get into the ring."

Hughie Fury, meanwhile, is targeting a shot at IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. He will face Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev in Sofia on Saturday, 27 October, in a final eliminator for the IBF world title.