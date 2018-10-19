James Tennyson: Belfast boxer eyes title as Irish fighters prepare for American bouts

Media playback is not supported on this device James Tennyson expecting 'home away from home' on US debut

IBF super-featherweight world title contender James Tennyson has predicted a "special night for Irish boxing" as he prepares to face Tevin Farmer in Boston on Saturday.

The Belfast boxer is seeking first world title on a card which includes lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

The IBF and WBO belt holder defends her title against Cindy Serrano.

Undefeated featherweight Michael Conlan takes on Nicola Cipolletta in Las Vegas in his ninth professional contest.

Four Irish fighters will be on show at TD Garden with Dublin's Niall Kennedy and Sean McComb, on his US debut, also in action.

Tennyson recovered from an early knockdown to inflict a first defeat on Martin Joseph Ward at London's 02 Arena in May before securing his shot at a world title.

"It's going to be a special night for the Irish, no doubt the fans will go out there and take over," predicted the 25-year-old.

Bray native Taylor has enjoyed a phenomenal start to her professional career, claiming a world title in just her seventh bout.

Her opponent Serrano has lost five of her 35 fights but has not been defeated in her last 13 bouts in a run that stretches back to 2012.

"I think it is going to be my toughest fight to date," said Taylor.

"She is very experienced and these are the fight I relish, they are why I turned professional."

Conlan 'very likely' to secure 2019 Feile bout

Conlan has already fought at iconic New York venue Madison Square Garden four times, but is now set for his first test in Las Vegas.

It is his fourth fight under the tutelage of trainer Adam Booth, having linked up with the London-based trainer at the start of this year.

"I feel like the penny has dropped in terms of us working together," said Conlan.

"Everything is flowing and this is the most excited I have been for a fight yet in terms of a performance.

"That is all down to me and Adam getting a greater connection. I am becoming more of a complete fighter and that is what I want to show in Saturday night."