Irish Premiership: Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton believes title win would be a 'miracle'

It was a 1-1 draw when Glenavon hosted Glentoran in September

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has insisted it would be a 'miracle' if they were to win the Irish Premiership title this season.

The Lurgan Blues are away to Glentoran, one of only two teams they have not beaten in the league, on Saturday.

Second-placed Glenavon are just two points behind leaders Linfield with a game in hand, but Hamilton has played down their title hopes.

"The league winners should come from Linfield or Crusaders," he said.

"This league is like any other league in the world - the teams with the budgets are the teams that are expected to win the title.

"People think I am trying to play it down, but I'm not, I'm just being honest. We don't have the budget to compete with Linfield or Crusaders.

"Our target at the start of the season was securing European football and that is still our target.

"Every so often a club like Leicester comes along and wins the league and gives every team in the world hope.

"Maybe a Coleraine or a Glenavon or a Ballymena can do that some year, but if it was to happen it would be a miracle."

'Best Glentoran team for years'

Glenavon have not lost in the league since their opening day defeat by Linfield and drew 1-1 with Glentoran when the sides met at Mourneview Park in September.

Hamilton has been hugely impressed by his former club this season and believes they will be even more dangerous on Saturday despite having lost their last two league outings.

The Glens, under a new management team of Ronnie McFall, Gary Smyth and Paul Leeman, are currently sixth in the table.

It's a thumbs up from Gary Hamilton for Glenavon's start to the league campaign

"Glentoran are the best they have been in five or six years," Hamilton continued.

"They are strong right through the middle of the pitch and have done really well in the games I've seen them playing.

"People say it might be a good time to play them because they've suffered a few defeats but I'd rather play a team on a winning run because then they are due a bad result."

'Togetherness' key to Glenavon's great start

While distancing himself from talk of winning the title, Hamilton did admit that Glenavon have enjoyed their best start since he took charge at Mourneview.

They have only dropped five points in their opening 10 games and the former Northern Ireland striker believes the togetherness in the squad has been crucial.

"We've had longer winning spells during my time as manager but there's no denying this has been our best start to a season," Hamilton added.

"One of the biggest factors in our great start is the togetherness in the squad. Quite often you will get players having a moan if they are left out of the team but that hasn't happened with anyone.

"This is probably the best changing room we've had in that regard. The subs on the bench have been encouraging those in the team and that has really helped us.

"That said, the big test will be when a couple of results go against us. It is important that we react well when that happens."

Linfield hoping to break down Ards

With Newry City hosting Institute on Friday night, there are four other Irish Premiership matches taking place on Saturday.

Leaders Linfield are away to second-from-bottom Ards and will be hoping for a more positive result than when they met in September.

Young Ards goalkeeper Sam Johnston was in inspired form as Colin Nixon's men held the Blues to a scoreless draw at Windsor Park.

Champions Crusaders are starting to find form after a stuttering start and will look to make it four league wins in a row when they travel to Coleraine.

It is a different story for the Bannsiders, who are still without a win in six matches under Rodney McAree.

At the Ballymena Showgrounds, David Jeffrey's fourth-placed Sky Blues will hope to continue their recent good form when they host basement side Dungannon Swifts, who are still searching for their first league win under manager Kris Lindsay.

Cliftonville welcome Warrenpioint Town to Solitude with boss Barry Gray's former club having won three and drawn two in their last five league matches.