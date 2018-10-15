Josh Taylor 'more relaxed' before Ryan Martin Super Series bout

Josh Taylor and promoter Barry McGuigan have set their sights on the Muhammad Ali Trophy

Josh Taylor feels "much more relaxed" as he prepares to fight Ryan Martin in the World Boxing Super Series at Glasgow's Hydro on 3 November.

The unbeaten 27-year-old's 14th professional fight, against American Martin, will be in the quarter-finals.

Taylor admitted he had "an off night" despite beating Viktor Postol to retain his WBC silver super-lightweight title in June.

"I've learned a lot from the last fight and that last camp," said Taylor.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself, saying I had to win. I was too tense, trying too hard in the gym all the time, trying to win every second, every spar of every round and just not relaxing enough, just not switching off. I was thinking about it all the time.

"I'm much more relaxed, I'm much more switched on, I'm settled. I've got myself a flat as opposed to the last camp, when I was in and around hotels for 14 weeks, staying in a different room and I was never settled.

"Now I'm where I want to be - fighting in world championship fights. The pressure's off for me to get there now. I know I'm there now. I've proved myself at world level. It's telling in the gym, the way I'm performing right now is brilliant. I'm going to be in for a right good performance in three weeks."

'A hard nine months ahead'

Kiryl Relikh beat Eduard Troyanovsky in the first quarter-final and will take on the winner of Regis Prograis' bout with Englishman Terry Flanagan in New Orleans on 27 October.

Ivan Baranchyk fights Anthony Yigit on the same bill and the winner will take on either Taylor or Martin. The eventual winner of the series will be awarded the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

And Taylor's promoter Barry McGuigan said: "They get the eight best fighters they can get and some of them are world champions, some of them are top contenders.

"Josh was the number one mandatory challenger so he would've been fighting Jose Ramirez for the title if we hadn't have gone into this tournament. I made the decision to take this tournament because we would probably have had to go to America to fight Jose Ramirez and more than likely gone to the west coast.

"With this, he's fighting his first fight at home. It's a great opportunity. It's a chance to give him global exposure. We've already done that. He's fought in America twice on television. They're talking about him in America all the time.

"What really matters is the world title fight. We know we're not there. We know we've a long way to go and with three really crucial fights and three really, really tough opponents. We've a hard nine months ahead of us. I believe he can win this tournament. I believe he can win the world title."