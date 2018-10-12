Lisa Whiteside leaves GB Boxing six months after Commonwealth Games gold

Media playback is not supported on this device England's Whiteside wins 51kg gold

Lisa Whiteside has left the GB Boxing set-up six months after winning Commonwealth Games gold.

Whiteside, 33, won the Commonwealth flyweight title for England, beating Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul.

GB Boxing performance director Rob McCracken said she had "not trained a great deal with the squad" since.

"It became clear to both parties that she was not in a position to continue to commit to the obligations required of her," added McCracken.

Whiteside left the set-up at Sheffield's English Institute of Sport by mutual consent and will now not compete at November's AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships or form part of the squad for the remainder of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycle.

"Being on the programme and being part of the GB Boxing family for nearly six years has been an amazing, life-changing experience," said Whiteside.

"What started as a hobby turned into a career as an elite athlete and I hope I have inspired others."

Whiteside's Commonwealth success in Australia arrived despite her needing time away from the sport after fracturing her skull in an accident in 2015.

She went on to add the Commonwealth title to World Championship silver earned in 2014 and a bronze from two years earlier.

The Chorley-born fighter withdrew from the European Championships in May for "personal reasons".