James Tennyson's world title fight to go ahead despite Saunders bout doubts

Belfast man Tennyson captured the European and Commonwealth titles in May

James Tennyson's IBF world super-featherweight challenge against US champion Tevin Farmer will go ahead on 20 October despite doubts over Billy Joe Saunders' presence on the bill.

Englishman Saunders has been refused a licence to defend his WBO middleweight title in Boston following an adverse finding in an anti-doping test.

Saunders was set to take on American Demetrius Andrade.

The WBO says Saunders has the right to appeal to retain his title belt.

Eddie Hearn, who promotes Andrade, has said he would look to secure a bout for the vacant title in the event Saunders is stripped of the belt by the WBO.

The Matchroom boxing boss said he has "signed a contract" for Namibian Walter Kautondokwa to face Andrade in the top-of-the-bill contest.

Saunders returned an adverse finding for stimulant oxilofrine.

Belfast man Tennyson was given the world title shot after recovering from a second-round knockdown against Martin Joseph Ward in May to clinch the Commonwealth and European belts.

The 25-year-old has won 22 of his 24 professional bouts.

It will be a first title defence for Farmer, 28, who won the vacant IBF belt in August with an emphatic points win and has not been defeated since 2012.

Unbeaten lightweight world champion Katie Taylor will defend her WBA and IBF belts on the Boston bill on against Cindy Serrano.