Nicola Adams beats Mexican Isabel Millan to close in on world title bout

Adams remains unbeaten with the victory over Millan

Britain's Nicola Adams moved closer to her first full professional world title fight by beating Isabel Millan to win the interim WBO world flyweight title.

Adams, 35, earned a points victory over the Mexican and will now likely fight for a world title in her next bout.

Adams was tested, taken beyond four rounds for the first time, but took the result on all three judges' cards.

The win is a fifth from five fights for two-time Olympic champion Adams since she turned professional in 2017.

