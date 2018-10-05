Tyrone McCullagh: wins super bantamweight belt

From the section

Tyrone McCullagh's last eight fights have all been held in Belfast

Tyrone McCullagh captured the vacant WBO European super bantamweight title with a unanimous points victory over Josh Kennedy in Belfast.

The Northern Irishman extended his 12-fight unbeaten record with a convincing win at the Titanic Exhibition Centre.

All three judges scored the 10-round contest in favour of McCullagh, 28, who won out: 99-91, 98-92, 96-94.

England's Kennedy, 27, suffered his first professional defeat to slip to 11-1 for his career.

On an undercard packed with local talent, Marco McCullough also clinched the vacant IBO super featherweight title.

Belfast-native McCullough, 28, beat veteran Dominican Ruddy Encarnacion, 39, in a thrilling fight to claim his fourth consecutive win and extend his record to 21-4.

In the only other title fight on the card, Paddy Gallagher stopped Dubliner Jay Byrne in the fourth round of their BUI Celtic welterweight title contest.

There were also victories for Sean McComb, Steven Ward and Steven Donnelly.

Light heavyweight Ward extended his perfect professional record to 9-0 when his opponent, Rolando Paredes of Mexico, was disqualified for headbutting.

Two-time Commonwealth bronze medallist Donnelly and McComb, who both turned professional this year, registered their third consecutive wins, beating Arvydas Trizno and Petar Alexandrov respectively.