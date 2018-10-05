Rocky Fielding to face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at Madison Square Garden

Rocky Fielding won the super-middleweight WBA regular title in July

Liverpool's Rocky Fielding will face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at Madison Square Garden in New York on 15 December.

Fielding, 31, won a version of the WBA world super-middleweight title in his last bout, beating German Tyron Zeuge.

Alvarez has held world titles in two weight divisions but has not contested a world crown at super-middleweight.

The Mexican, 28, goes into the bout off the back of two middleweight contests with Gennady Golovkin, winning a rematch after an initial draw.

Alvarez, who drew controversy for two failed drug tests he later blamed on contaminated meat in his homeland, represents the stiffest test of Fielding's career by some distance.

"Taking a big challenge more in my career and representing the WBC as 160lbs champion now I will fight for the world title for the 168lbs," tweeted Alvarez, who still holds the WBC and WBA titles at middleweight.

Fielding will put his WBA 'regular' title on the line. The WBA recognises a 'regular' and 'super' champion - Liverpool's Callum Smith, who inflicted the only defeat of Fielding's career in 2015.

The Merseyside fighter pointed to his 2010 professional debut in Salford, tweeting: "Living the Dream... From Salford Sports Centre to Madison Sq Garden."

Analysis

Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

To say this fight announcement came from left field is an understatement.

Alvarez, superb in his craft and durability in the second of his high-class meetings with Golovkin, is one of the sport's finest practitioners. Just one defeat in 53 bouts - against none other than Floyd Mayweather - tells you all you need to know.

Fielding will need to do what Amir Khan and his fellow Liverpudlian Liam Smith could not manage, as both were beaten by Alvarez inside the distance.

It will undoubtedly be the biggest pay day of his career and is his first ever fixture in the US. Promoter Eddie Hearn has quickly labelled it a "dream" and "fairytale".

Fielding claims that his only defeat - inside one round against Callum Smith - arrived when he had distractions in his home life which contributed to poor preparation.

There will be no room for a repeat here, with Hearn admitting his man is "right in the deep end".