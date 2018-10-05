Nicola Adams v Isabel Millan: Briton ready for 'most important fight' of pro career

Nicola Adams (left) has had four previous professional bouts

Interim WBO flyweight title: Adams v Millan Venue: Leicester Arena Date: Saturday, 6 October Time: 21:00 BST approx Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app from 20:30 BST.

Britain's Nicola Adams says her fight against Isabel Millan in Leicester on Saturday is the most important bout of her professional career.

Adams, 35, faces the Mexican for the interim WBO world flyweight title.

The Briton - in her fifth fight as a professional - hopes to set herself up for a world-title shot.

"I never take any chances or overlook anybody and I always give it 110%," said Adams. "I treat every opponent like I am fighting for a world title."

Millan, 33, has previously challenged for a world title, but was beaten by five-weight world champion Naoko Fujioka in March 2017.

Adams stopped Argentina's Soledad del Valle Frias in round one in her last bout, at Elland Road in May.

"This fight is my most important professional fight so far because it is the one where a win will get me that full world title challenge," she said.

The bout is part of a bill headlined by England's Jack Catterall's fight against compatriot Ohara Davies.

Catterall's WBO intercontinental super-lightweight belt and Davies' WBC international super-lightweight title are both at stake.

Rising heavyweight Daniel Dubois is also on the bill. The 21-year-old Londoner takes on former world title contender Kevin Johnson.